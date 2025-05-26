D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen live streaming details: When and where to watch Norway Chess 2025 match in India

Six months after D Gukesh became the youngest ever chess world champion, the Indian will take on Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 in Stavanger on Monday. The Norway Chess 2025 also means Gukesh will return to the competitive classis chess for the first time since beating Ding Liren in Singapore to create history.

Known for his calculation abilities, Gukesh is considered as one of the finest talents globally, especially in the classical format. On the other hand, Carlsen is known to be the best proponent of classical chess.

Although the 34-year-old has taken a step back from competitive classical chess to give his energy to somewhere else, the Norwegian still enters the Norway Chess 2025 as a clear favourite.

The other Indian in the fray among men, Arjun Erigaisi will kick-off his campaign against Chinese GM Wei Yi on the same day.

D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen head-to-head The last time Gukesh met Carlsen was during the FIDE World Cup quarterfinal in 2023. Carlsen had beaten Gukesh that time. Notably, in history, Gukesh has lost to Carlsen only once and is still looking for his first win. The Indian drew three times with Carlsen.

When and where will D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen round 1 match at Norway Chess 2025 take place? The round 1 match at the Norway Chess 2025 between D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen will be held at at Finansparken in Stavanger, Norway. Although the Norway Chess 2025 starts at 8:30 PM IST, the D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen clash will start around 10:30 PM IST on May 26.

Where to watch live streaming of D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025? The D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen clash at Norway Chess 2025 will be live streamed on SonyLIV in India. It will also be available on Chess.com and in their streaming channels on YouTube and Twitch.