D Gukesh’s childhood video goes viral after winning World Chess Championship, netizens say ‘dreams do come true’

Hours after Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest-ever world champion when the 18-year-old defeated the reigning champion from China, Ding Liren, on Thursday at the World Chess Championship 2024, his childhood video went viral.

In the video, 11-year-old Gukesh speaks with CEO of ChessBase India, Sagar Shai, on his ambition to become the youngest World Chess Champion.

Gukesh said, "I want to become the youngest World Chess Champion."

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Dreams do come true!"

A second user wrote, "What Sagar Shah has been doing behind the scenes all these years has come to fruition in recent past more power to him. Ofcourse Gukesh my Guy tenacious as anyone."

A third commented, "Full circle moment."

Earlier, Gukesh also the second Indian to clinch the title after Viswanathan Anand, who won the prestigious crown five times in his career.

"I was dreaming this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality. I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship," PTI quoted Gukesh as saying to reporters after the historic triumph in Singapore.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points against 6.5 of his Chinese rival after winning the 14th and last classical time control game of the match, which seemed headed for a draw for the most part. As the title winner, he will get $1.3 million from the $2.5 million prize purse.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.