Dallas Mavericks sign Jett Howard to two-way contract: What team is getting in former Orlando Magic guard

The Dallas Mavericks have added some intriguing upside to their roster with a low-risk move this week. The team officially signed guard/forward Jett Howard to a two-way contract. In a related roster adjustment, Dallas requested waivers on two-way forward Tyler Smith to open the spot.

Jett Howard, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, spent his first three professional seasons with the Orlando Magic. At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, the 22-year-old swingman brings size, shooting potential, and a chance for the Mavericks to develop a former high draft choice who never quite found a consistent role in Florida.

A tough path in Orlando Jett Howard entered the league after one standout season at Michigan, where he averaged 14.2 points per game and knocked down nearly 37 percent of his three-point attempts. The Magic selected him hoping he would develop into a reliable floor spacer and versatile wing. Instead, he joined a crowded young core that already included Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and later Anthony Black.

Playing time remained limited. Across 133 career games with Orlando, Howard averaged 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 11.0 minutes while shooting 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. Last season offered some progress: in 55 games he put up 5.5 points per night and reached a career-best 37.2 percent from three-point range while converting 94.9 percent of his free throws. Still, a clear path to regular rotation minutes never fully opened, and the Magic moved on this summer.

Why the Dallas Mavericks are taking the chance For the Dallas Mavericks, the signing carries almost no downside. Two-way contracts allow a player to split time between the NBA roster and the G League affiliate. Jett Howard will have the opportunity to work with the Texas Legends while remaining available to the Mavericks when injuries or matchups create openings.

At his best, Howard has shown the ability to stretch the floor and attack closeouts with his length. His college production and the improved three-point numbers from last season suggest the shooting stroke is still there. The Mavericks can evaluate whether consistent opportunities and a new environment help him regain the confidence and rhythm he displayed at Michigan.

There is also a quiet family connection. Howard’s father, Juwan Howard, played two separate stints with the Mavericks during his long NBA career. The younger Howard now gets his own opportunity to wear the same uniform.

Low-risk roster addition NBA teams often use two-way deals to take calculated chances on players who still possess upside. Jett Howard fits that description perfectly. He is young, athletic, and has already shown flashes of the three-point shooting that made him a lottery selection three years ago. If he continues the progress he made last season and earns meaningful minutes with the Legends, Dallas could end up with a useful wing who can space the floor and defend multiple positions.