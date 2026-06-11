Dalton Rushing's illegal slide vs Pirates explained: How MLB's Chase Utley rule led to interference call

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing created a stir Tuesday night during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His aggressive slide into second base looked like something straight out of baseball’s rougher past, but umpires quickly ruled it illegal under today’s standards. The play turned into an interference call and helped the Pirates turn a double play in the fifth inning of what became a Dodgers win.

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What exactly happened with Dalton Rushing’s slide in the fifth inning? Dalton Rushing attempted to break up a potential double play by sliding hard toward second base. Instead of staying on a direct path to the bag, he drifted well wide of it. Video shows him missing second base by a significant margin and appearing to target Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo. The slide drew an immediate interference call from the umpires, who determined it did not meet the requirements for a legal play. What could have been a routine defensive chance for Pittsburgh became a double play because of the ruling.

Why did MLB umpires immediately call interference on the play? Current rules no longer allow runners to change their path mainly to collide with a fielder. Dalton Rushing’s slide failed key tests. He did not direct his body toward the base in a genuine effort to touch it. He also appeared to prioritize contact with the shortstop over reaching second safely. Umpires saw it as a clear violation rather than a normal hard slide. The call stood without much debate, turning a non-double-play situation into two outs for the Pirates.

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What does the Bona Fide slide rule require from base runners? MLB’s Rule 6.01(j), often called the Chase Utley slide rule, spells out exactly what counts as a legal slide during double-play attempts. A runner must begin the slide by making contact with the ground before reaching the base. The runner must also try to reach the base with a hand or foot and stay on it after the slide. Most importantly, the runner cannot change direction specifically to hit a fielder. MLB defines a bona fide slide as one where the runner “begins his slide (i.e., makes contact with the ground) before reaching the base” and “slides within reach of the base without changing his pathway for the purpose of initiating contact with a fielder.” If any of these conditions are not met and contact occurs on purpose, umpires can call interference and rule the runner out along with the batter.

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Why do some fans still long for the days of aggressive takeout slides? Before the rule change after the 2015 playoffs, hard takeout slides were a normal part of the game. Runners were taught to disrupt infielders, and fans often enjoyed the physical battles. Many older supporters argue those plays added intensity and strategy. Today’s stricter standards have reduced serious injuries, but they have also removed some of the old-school edge that once defined close plays at second base.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.