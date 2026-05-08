Dana White drops huge update on Conor McGregor's UFC return fight this summer

UFC CEO Dana White has given a clear indication that former two-division champion Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon this summer, addressing months of speculation about the Irish fighter’s long-awaited comeback.
As UFC 328 fight week progresses at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with a card headlined by two world title bouts, the promotion is already directing attention to upcoming events. Face-offs for next month’s UFC Freedom 250 at The White House have concluded, while anticipation builds for UFC 329, the July pay-per-view that will conclude International Fight Week. Persistent reports have positioned McGregor as a potential headliner for that card.
In a recent interview with Jim Rome, Dana White offered an optimistic assessment of Conor McGregor’s progress. “We are in a great place with Conor,” White said. “I am extremely confident that Conor will fight this year. I’m extremely confident that we’ll get him dialled in and ready to roll. He’s training, there’s footage out there of him training right now…He’ll fight this summer.”
Now nearing his 38th birthday, Conor McGregor has not competed since UFC 264 in July 2021. He suffered a broken ankle in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier that night, extending a two-fight losing streak that began with a defeat to Poirier at UFC 257 earlier in 2021. His last victory remains a 40-second stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.
That win followed McGregor’s submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his most recent UFC title fight. The Irishman was originally scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during the summer of 2024 as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, but a broken toe injury forced his withdrawal.
Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor has maintained consistent training and expressed continued commitment to his return. Notably, the UFC is targeting a high-profile rematch against former featherweight champion Max Holloway as the main event for UFC 329.
With summer rapidly approaching, the mixed martial arts community now awaits formal confirmation of the date and opponent. If realized, McGregor’s return would mark a significant development in the UFC calendar, potentially opening pathways to additional major bouts later in the year.