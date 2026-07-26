Daniel Adongo deported by ICE after overstaying visa following short NFL stint with Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Adongo arrived in the NFL as a rugby player who switched to American football. After his playing days ended, Adongo stayed in the United States past the expiration of his visa.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Jul 2026, 02:06 AM IST
Daniel Adongo deported by ICE
Daniel Adongo deported by ICE(X)

Daniel Adongo, a former Indianapolis Colts linebacker and Kenyan national, has been deported from the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The 37-year-old left the country after an immigration judge ordered his removal earlier this year.

Brief NFL career and visa overstay

Daniel Adongo arrived in the NFL as a rugby player who switched to American football. He signed with the Colts and appeared in five games during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, mostly on special teams. The team released him in 2015.

After his playing days ended, Adongo stayed in the United States past the expiration of his visa in 2016. A Department of Justice immigration judge formally ordered him removed on March 23. ICE carried out the deportation on June 20 from Chicago.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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