Daniel Adongo deported by ICE after overstaying visa following short NFL stint with Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Adongo, a former Indianapolis Colts linebacker and Kenyan national, has been deported from the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The 37-year-old left the country after an immigration judge ordered his removal earlier this year.
Daniel Adongo arrived in the NFL as a rugby player who switched to American football. He signed with the Colts and appeared in five games during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, mostly on special teams. The team released him in 2015.
After his playing days ended, Adongo stayed in the United States past the expiration of his visa in 2016. A Department of Justice immigration judge formally ordered him removed on March 23. ICE carried out the deportation on June 20 from Chicago.
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