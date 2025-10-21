Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Viswanathan Anand ‘shocked’; Vladimir Kramnik seeks proper investigation

Daniel Naroditsky, a chess grandmaster who started as a child prodigy and quickly became one of the most influential American voices in the sport, died on Monday, October 20. He was 29, weeks shy of 30.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Naroditsky became a grandmaster, the highest title in chess aside from World Chess Champion, at the age of 18.

The Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina, where Naroditsky trained and worked as a coach, announced his death on social media, calling him “a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community.”

“Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day,” his family said in a statement shared by the center.

Viswanathan Anand ‘shocked’ Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand expressed deep shock and sorrow at the unexpected passing of Naroditsky.

Anand, a five-time World Champion, called the American grandmaster a “genuinely nice person” and offered his condolences to the Naroditsky family.

“Really shocked at the passing away of GM Daniel Naroditsky. An excellent chess commentator and educator. A genuinely nice person. A life gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. The chess world will miss his presence,” Anand wrote on X.

Vladimir Kramnik seeks proper investigation However, in a strange series of social media posts, Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik, who had previously accused Naroditsky of cheating in online chess, raised suspicion over the circumstances of Naroditsky's death.

Kramnik hinted at potential substance abuse and deteriorating mental health and sought proper investigation into the American grandmaster's death.

He first made a cryptic post on his X account that read, “Don’t Do Drugs.” He then referenced a “strange recent stream” by Naroditsky, alleging the American had been hastily removing his recent content from Twitch.

“Weird, noticed yesterday morning some people talking about strange recent stream of Naroditsky, but checking again in few hours, many things erased ( ALL videis from his twitch, a thread about it, recognizable working style :) ) Anyone, what happened, that forced them act in a rush?” Kramnik posted on X.

“All in all, typical nowadays world of chess, the only thing everyone cares about is “looking great” and pretending there are no issues. Even if its about long term major problems. Stop this doublefaced hypocries for once, and try helping to solve them. Image is NOT everything,” he added.

Unsure of what happened with Naroditsky, Kramnik said, “…I received this two days ago from a friend of mine chess fan, and at least did what I could to warn people to do something urgently in my posts.”

“To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping. Awfull tradegy, hope properly investigated,” he added.

He also mentioned how Naroditsky was “kicked out” of his commentator roles for Chess.com and the Freestyle Chess tournament. Based on the American’s recent streams, Kramnik again hinted at potential substance abuse.

In a final video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?” Naroditsky told his viewers he's “back, better than ever” after taking a creative break from streaming. He talked viewers through his moves as he plays live chess matches on the computer from a cosy home studio.