Danny Musovski seeks Sounders record in visit to LAFC

Danny Musovski scored five goals in his rookie MLS season with Los Angeles FC in 2020 and matched that in 2023 with Real Salt Lake.

Advertisement

Through only 10 appearances and six starts for the Seattle Sounders this season, he's already equaled that total.

The Moose is indeed loose.

Subbing for the injured Jordan Morris (hamstring), Musovski has scored in five consecutive matches, tying a franchise single-season record, as the Sounders (5-3-4, 19 points) head into Wednesday's match at LAFC (5-4-3, 18 points).

"Every day in training, I just try to put myself in dangerous spots and then I feel like it makes games a whole lot easier," Musovski said. "It's (also) definitely an element of going into the game calm (and) going into the game believing that you're going to score."

It's been quite a turnaround for Musovski, who had just one goal in 24 appearances for the Sounders last season.

Advertisement

"I have to tip my hat," Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. "That kid has done a great job for this club. (He's) a great example of what happens when you work hard and you're prepared, and when you get your opportunity, you're prepared for your opportunity. So kudos to Danny Musovski."

The Sounders are unbeaten in their past five matches (4-0-1) after a 3-1 victory Saturday at Houston, which had to play with 10 men after a red card late in the first half. Albert Rusnak scored twice in the opening 15 minutes after the intermission to break a 1-1 tie.

LAFC is also riding a five-match unbeaten streak (2-0-3), though it was disappointed by a 2-2 draw Sunday at Vancouver after holding a two-goal lead on strikes by Mark Delgado and Dennis Bouanga in the opening 20 minutes.

Advertisement

"I was pleased with the performance in most regards," LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. "It confirms our momentum and our pathway as a group. A lot of good and a very small few details from being very good. We'll try Wednesday to improve on those moments."

The teams met March 8 in Seattle, with the Sounders coming away with a 5-2 victory.