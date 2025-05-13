Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki homers propel Cubs over Marlins

Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki each hit two-run home runs to highlight a five-run fifth inning and help propel the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.

Miguel Amaya went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored, Swanson finished with two hits and Kyle Tucker had an RBI triple for the Cubs, who extended their franchise record by winning their seventh straight home series opener to begin a season.

Colin Rea (3-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Drew Pomeranz pitched a scoreless ninth to garner his first save and the 10th of his career. It was Pomeranz's first save since 2020.

Derek Hill homered for Miami, which suffered its second straight loss and fourth in the last five games. Cal Quantrill (2-4) suffered the loss for the Marlins, allowing three runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

The Cubs, held to just one hit over the first four innings by Quantrill, erupted for five runs on five hits in the fifth while building a 5-0 lead.

Nico Hoerner started the rally with a leadoff single and then stole second. Swanson followed with a 400-foot home run to left-center, his ninth of the season, moving him into a tie with Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets for the most by a shortstop in the majors.

Amaya then drilled his second double of the game down the left field line and scored two outs later on Tucker's triple into the right field corner to make it 3-0. Suzuki followed with his 10th home run, a 413-foot drive to left-center.

The Marlins cut it to 5-2 in the seventh when Hill hit his second home run, driving in Ronny Simon, who had singled.