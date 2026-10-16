Darius Slayton released by Indianapolis Colts weeks after free-agent signing

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they have released veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, ending a short free-agent stay that never produced a single snap.

Slayton joined Indianapolis on September 22, 2026, after Alec Pierce was placed on injured reserve. The Colts signed the 6-foot-1, 198-pound receiver to add a vertical threat while Pierce recovered. Instead, Slayton spent his entire time on the roster learning the offense before a knee issue ended any chance of playing. He did not appear in a game.

Advertisement

Why did the Indianapolis Colts release Darius Slayton? Head coach Shane Steichen had already indicated the transition remained unfinished. After the Commanders game, he told Colts.com, “Darius is still just learning the offense, getting into it; he's only been here for two weeks. We'll see how next week goes.”

That next week never fully arrived. Darius Slayton landed on the injury report with a knee problem and was ruled out on Saturday. With limited practice time and no game action, the Colts decided to move on rather than continue carrying a player who had not contributed.

Also Read | Daniel Adongo deported by ICE after overstaying visa; check details

Career numbers and experience Darius Slayton arrived with solid production. He played 106 career games with 78 starts across seven seasons with the New York Giants from 2019 through 2025, plus a brief Indianapolis stint. He recorded 296 receptions for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per catch. Those numbers reflected the downfield ability the Colts hoped to use, yet the fit never developed on the field.

Advertisement

Impact on the Indianapolis Colts’ passing game Losing Alec Pierce already removed a clear deep option. Without Darius Slayton as well, the offense has struggled to stretch the field. Defenses have been able to shrink the area underneath, making short and intermediate routes more difficult. Explosive pass plays have stayed limited, and the unit has looked less dynamic.

For now, the Indianapolis Colts return to the drawing board at wide receiver. They will need another option capable of providing the vertical presence Alec Pierce offered before his injury. Whether that comes from the current roster, the practice squad, or another free-agent addition is still unknown.

Also Read | Montez Sweat suspension: NFL bans Chicago Bears DE for two games

Looking ahead Darius Slayton’s quick exit shows how hard it can be for a veteran to absorb a new system on short notice, especially when injuries interrupt the process. Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, face another week of searching for answers outside while their receiving corps stays thin.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.