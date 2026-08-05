Darnell Wright signs historic 4-year $116 Million extension with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright is set to stay in the Windy City for years to come after agreeing to a massive four-year contract extension. The deal is worth $116 million and includes $93 million in guarantees, making Wright the highest-paid right tackle in NFL history.

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Notably, the average annual value sits at $29 million, just behind the $30.1 million Laremy Tunsil secured earlier this year with the Washington Commanders.

Wright’s presence has paid off for the Bears offense. In 2025, quarterback Caleb Williams dropped from a league-high 68 sacks as a rookie to just 24. Chicago ranked third in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt, finished with the NFL’s No. 3 rushing attack, and ranked 10th in passing.

Ryan Poles on Darnell Wright “As we continue to build our team and develop our culture, we are excited that Darnell will remain a cornerstone of our franchise as we work toward creating sustained success,” Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Darnell has consistently elevated his play and the performance of his teammates since joining our team, and we look forward to his continued growth and leadership for years to come.”

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Also Read | Chicago Bears secure general manager Ryan Poles with five-year extension

From first-round pick to franchise anchor Ryan Poles selected Darnell Wright 10th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was the general manager’s first first-round choice. At just 24 years old, Wright has already started every one of the 49 games he has played and has missed only two contests across three seasons.

Last year he earned second-team All-Pro honors while playing through an elbow injury suffered in Week 3. He ranked fourth in the league with a 95.2% pass-block win rate and posted the fifth-highest offensive snap count at 93.07%.

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The Chicago Bears had already exercised Wright’s fifth-year option in May. After just six training camp practices, they finalized the long-term deal. Poles has long stressed the need for day-to-day consistency from the young tackle.

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“We all see the flashes and the stacks of plays that he puts together, and it’s really impressive,” Poles said earlier. “Can he be consistent day in and day out, that’s the key part for Darnell.”

Focus stays on the field Darnell Wright himself downplayed the contract talk last week. He made it clear his mind was on improving, not the money.

“Obviously, I know I’ll be here for a long time, hopefully my whole career,” Wright said Friday. “Those things kind of just handle themselves, but I mean, I just have to stay focused on the main things. That’s just getting better, consistency every day.”

With the extension complete, the Bears have secured one of the league’s rising stars on the offensive line. Wright now enters the next chapter of his career as a cornerstone piece for a franchise aiming for sustained success.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.