Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Darren Raddysh in NHL sign-and-trade deal with Tampa Bay Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs have landed a top offensive defenseman by acquiring Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a sign-and-trade deal. The move takes one of the best available blue-liners off the free agent market ahead of the July 1 opening.

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Sign-and-trade deal details Though the compensation sent to Tampa Bay and the full contract terms with Toronto have not been released. Multiple reports indicate Darren Raddysh will sign an eight-year contract with an average annual value of more than $8 million. At age 30, the right-shot defenseman is expected to bring immediate top-pair and power-play impact to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Darren Raddysh posts career highs in 2025-26 Darren Raddysh broke out in a big way last season. He set personal bests with 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points while posting a plus-21 rating in 73 games. He also averaged a career-high 22:42 of ice time per game. On the power play, he recorded 26 points, including 10 goals, thanks to his heavy shot from the point. He shared ice with Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel on one of the league’s most dangerous units.

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Late bloomer’s path to NHL regular An undrafted free agent, Darren Raddysh began his pro career in the Chicago Blackhawks organization in 2017-18 before a trade to the New York Rangers. He did not make his NHL debut until 2021-22 after joining the Lightning. He became a full-time NHL player in 2023-24. In five seasons with Tampa Bay, he totalled 35 goals and 108 points in 249 games with a plus-24 rating.

Tampa Bay Lightning GM BriseBois reflects on Darren Raddysh’s impact Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois praised how Raddysh performed during a season when Tampa Bay dealt with multiple injuries and lineup absences.

"He stepped up big time when we needed him this year," said Lightning GM Julien BriseBois after a season where Tampa Bay had significant lineup absences. "He is a phenomenal player, and a key reason that we are as competitive as we are. I foresee him staying in our organization for a very long time, hopefully until the end of his career."

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The Lightning had hoped to keep Raddysh on a more affordable hometown deal to preserve cap space, especially with a large Nikita Kucherov extension possibly coming in 2027.

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New Maple Leafs GM John Chayka makes first major move This is the first significant roster move by new Toronto general manager John Chayka, who was hired last month. The addition gives the Maple Leafs a proven offensive defenseman who can log heavy minutes and run the power play. In what is viewed as a thin free-agent market for offensive defensemen, Raddysh stood out as the top option available.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.