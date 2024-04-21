Renowned soccer legend David Beckham is reportedly suing his former friend Mark Wahlberg – Hollywood star – over an 8.5 million pounds ($16.4 million) dispute, reported The Sun on 21 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Beckham also accused Wahlberg's Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG), and gym group F45’s founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch of 'fraudulent conduct' and alleged that he was reportedly misled by Wahlberg during business.

In 2022, Beckham's firm DB Ventures Ltd began litigation against Wahlberg's F45 Training and filed a case with Australian golf entrepreneur Greg Norman. However, a judge asked them to present their cases separately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: David Beckham buys stake in UK EV upcycling firm Lunaz

Both Beckham and Norman in their litigation had alleged that they were misled by Wahlberg to work as ambassadors. They also filed a separate case against Wahlberg's investment firm and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

Beckham claimed that he had lost over 8.5 million pounds, as stocks he was promised were withheld before the share prices plummeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the meantime, Wahlberg and others claimed all the allegations against them as baseless and sought the lawsuit to be dismissed. Stating that the Beckham's company is blaming everyone but themselves, Wahlberg said, as quoted by The Sun, "The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit."

Earlier, when former English footballer moved to Los Angeles in 2007, both Beckham and Wahlberg lived in the same Beverly Hills neighbourhood.

Beckham had also shared social media posts to promote F45 on Instagram, however, now they are deleted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the meantime, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday at a private members club called Oswald's, located in London's Mayfair district. She was accompanied by her husband and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Apart from this, her former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner were also present. Other celebrities present were Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise.

