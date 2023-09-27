David Beckham, Ronaldo representing India at Asian Games 2023; and, this is their story1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:37 AM IST
David Beckham and Ronaldo are representing India at the Asian Games 2023. Read on to find out who they are.
At the Asian Games 2023, two athletes on the Indian team, uniquely named after football legends David Beckham and Ronaldinho, have become the talk of the sporting world. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Laitonjam are ensuring their iconic namesakes echo on the cycling track.