David Festa, Twins shut down AL-best Tigers

Byron Buxton hit a solo homer and David Festa pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the visiting Minnesota Twins downed the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Friday night.

Brooks Lee drove in two runs, Willi Castro scored a run and knocked in another and Buxton scored two runs as the Twins won their third straight following a five-game losing streak.

Festa (2-2) allowed just two hits and struck out six Tigers, who have the best record in the American League. Jhoan Duran notched his 12th save by getting the last three outs in the opener of a three-game set.

Gleyber Torres had two hits and drove in the lone Tigers run. Starter Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1) yielded three runs on four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings while recording five strikeouts.

The Tigers had a threat in the second. Spencer Torkelson was hit by a pitch and Dillon Dingler had a two-out single. Parker Meadows was retired on a check-swing comebacker to Festa.

Minnesota stranded two runners in the third, then broke through in the fourth. Matt Wallner slashed a two-out double before Lee doubled to right for the first run of the contest.

The Twins made it 2-0 the next inning on Buxton's two-out homer to left which traveled an estimated 425 feet.

Minnesota tacked on a run in the sixth. Castro walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. After Ty France walked with one out, Lee singled to center to score Castro.

Minnesota took a 4-0 lead in the seventh. Buxton walked, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. He scored on Castro's sacrifice bunt.

Detroit stranded two runners in the seventh, then got on the scoreboard in the eighth.

Colt Keith tripled with one out and scored on Torres' RBI single. Zach McKinstry's single put runners on the corners. McKinstry stole second, but reliever Griffin Jax responded by striking out Riley Greene and Torkelson to end the inning.