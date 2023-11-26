Serbian professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic, currently ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, on 24 November told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up", with the latter trying to drown out his post-match interview after Djokovic's quarterfinal win on Thursday, reported CNN .

In the quarterfinal, Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets – 6-4 6-4 – to secure Serbia’s 2-0 victory. However, he was angry after fans continued to drum through his answers to on-court questions.

“Learn how to respect players, learn how to behave yourself," CNN quoted Djokovic as saying, pointing into the crowd. “No, you shut up, you be quiet. We’re going to have a good sleep tonight; keep going, keep going."

In 2023, the Serbian tennis player won three out of the four grand slams. He only lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final at Wimbledon. Also, Djokovic won a record seventh title at the ATP Finals earlier this month, beating Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the final.

Davis Cup final:

Meanwhile, Italian Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic twice in a day in Malaga on Saturday, which led Italy to reach the Davis Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Serbia.

After losing the match, Djokovic said, as PTI quoted, "For (me) personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match balls, being so close to winning it," adding, "When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater."

Italy will meet Australia – the 28-time winner – on Sunday.