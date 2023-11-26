Davis Cup 2023: Novak Djokovic tells fans to ‘shut up’, Italy beat Serbia 2-1 to reach finals
In the quarterfinal, Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie in straight sets – 6-4 6-4 – to secure Serbia’s 2-0 victory, however, he was angry after fans continued to drum through his answers to on-court questions.
Serbian professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic, currently ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, on 24 November told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up", with the latter trying to drown out his post-match interview after Djokovic's quarterfinal win on Thursday, reported CNN.
Sinner defeated the 24-time Grand Slam winner 6-2,2-6, 7-5 in the second singles rubber. Following this, Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego beat Djokovic and Miomor Kecmanovic in the final doubles 6-3, 6-4 to seal the victory.
Kecmanovic had earlier upset Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-1 in the opener.
With agency inputs.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.