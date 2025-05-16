D-backs in search of traction against downtrodden Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks will get their first view at the new-look Colorado Rockies this weekend, although the Rockies have looked a lot like their old selves since owner Dick Monfort fired manager Bud Black on Sunday.

Buoyed by the return of Ketel Marte, the Diamondbacks have won three of five games, while going 8-8 in a 16-games-in-16-days stretch against playoff contenders. They break from that gauntlet for a three-game series against the Rockies that begins Friday in Phoenix.

Colorado, meanwhile, was swept in a three-game series at Texas that ended Wednesday under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who was promoted Sunday.

Right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-1, 2.95 ERA) is scheduled to start for the D-backs. The Rockies have not announced a starter.

Marte had two homers in an 8-7 victory against the Giants in the deciding game of a three-gamer series Wednesday. He was removed for a pinch hitter because of hip stiffness in the seventh inning, but the D-backs do not consider it serious.

"It is great for us to get a day off after 16 games in a row," Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said. "I feel like we played decent. But we are going to find a way to go back to winning more games."

Marte has all five of his homers since May 8, not long after returning to the active roster following a month on the injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.

The D-backs made two roster adjustments Monday, promoting infielder and top prospect infielder Jordan Lawlar, while also adding right-hander Kendall Graveman.

Lawlar, the D-backs' first-round draft pick in 2021, was slashing .336/.413/.579 with 15 doubles, six homers and 31 RBIs in 37 games at Triple-A Reno. The plan is to give him three to four starts a week on the infield and at DH.

"At some point we're also required to put the 26 best players in our organization on our team," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said, "especially since we have gone out and said that every day matters. Clearly in the National League, every day is going to matter."

Graveman, out since spring training with a low back strain after missing 2024 because of right shoulder surgery, adds experienced depth to a bullpen that has been without nominal closers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez for two weeks. The D-backs' bullpen had a 5.19 ERA entering Thursday's off day, better than only the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels.

The Rockies tied for the worst start in major league history at 6-33 before winning last Sunday, when Black was fired after the game. They are 7-36 and have lost 11 of 12, as well as 19 of their last 22.

"I look at it like this -- and I want the boys to look at it like this, too -- every day is a day where you show up to work and we can move the ball forward," Schaeffer said, according to the Denver Post.

Burnes enters after his most effective start of the season, when he gave up five hits - all singles - in seven scoreless innings in 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

He missed his previous scheduled start because of right shoulder inflammation for which he took a shot of cortisone. He said the injury felt more like a "dead arm" he had felt in previous spring trainings.

"I'm pretty confident, just knowing that it is kind of something I have dealt with in the past in spring training and it hasn't crept up after that," Burnes said.

