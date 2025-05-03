D.C. United optimistic Christian Benteke returns vs. Rapids

D.C. United expect the return of reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke when they host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

It's a matchup of teams going in opposite directions. While D.C. United (2-5-3, 9 points) have lost five of their last six matches, Colorado (4-2-4, 16 points) has lost just one of its last five.

The dynamic Benteke, who missed last week's 3-0 loss at the Philadelphia Union with a quadriceps strain, has a chance to reverse the trend. The Belgian forward leads D.C. with five goals after scoring an MLS-high 23 a year ago.

"We're optimistic about the weekend," D.C. coach Troy Lesesne said of the availability of the 34-year-old. "He was close last weekend. If we had another day of training, he would have been able to travel with us."

Unlikely to return, however, is Joao Peglow (hamstring strain), who scored two sensational goals in the lone D.C. win in its last six matches -- a 2-1 decision at the New York Red Bulls on April 19. Peglow was hurt in a training session leading into the Philadelphia match.

While D.C. has plenty of firepower, it has surrendered 22 goals, which is tied with Chicago Fire for the most allowed by a team this year in MLS.

"We have to make the plays that we're creating," Lesesne said. "We also have to capitalize and finish plays on the defensive end."

Colorado arrives after its second straight draw, 1-1, against the Seattle Sounders on April 26. Djordje Mihailovic scored to forge a tie in the 54th minute.

Milhailovic (five goals, three assists) and Rafael Navarro (five goals) are Colorado's top threats. The pair combined for 26 goals and 16 assists last year in leading the Rapids to their first playoff appearance since 2021.

Another storyline is the return to the nation's capital of former homegrown player Ted Ku-DiPietro, who had two goals and four assists last season. Ku-DiPietro, 23, was acquired by Colorado in February.

"I've seen a fire in him, but I'm not so sure it's about D.C. United," Colorado coach Chris Armas said. "I think it's just about kinda establishing himself here, getting respect from the guys."