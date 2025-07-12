Dean Kremer pitches 7 shutout innings to lead Orioles past Marlins

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano each had two RBIs and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Friday night.

Jordan Westburg had three hits and scored three runs for the Orioles, who have won six of seven to improve to 43-50 — the closest they’ve been to .500 since May 5.

Kremer (8-7) struck out seven, walked one and kept Miami scoreless while allowing only one runner past first base. The right-hander finished his 99-pitch effort with two straight strikeouts.

Otto Lopez’s two-run homer in the ninth enabled the Marlins to avoid their second consecutive shutout.

YANKEES 11, CUBS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit three two-run homers against his former team and was robbed of a fourth, Aaron Judge made a trio of outstanding catches and New York routed Chicago Cubs for their fifth straight victory following a a six-game losing streak.

Carlos Rodón (10-6), who became a three-time All-Star when he was added to the AL roster before the game, allowed four hits in eight innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Bellinger, who played for the Cubs in 2023 and ’24, had his first three-homer game and tied his career high with six RBIs.

He homered in a three-run third off Chris Flexen (5-1) and in the fifth against Caleb Thielbar for this 18th multi-homer game.

ROCKIES 3, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colorado right-hander Germán Márquez struck out a season-high eight and Hunter Goodman scored on a two-out wild pitch in the eighth inning to lift the Rockies to a victory over Cincinnati.

Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead, and Marquez made it stand until he exited after allowing four hits in six innings.

But Rockies reliever Jake Bird (3-1) surrendered a single to Will Benson and double to Noelvi Marte leading off the seventh, and T.J. Friedl tied it with an RBI groundout.

Reds reliever Tony Santillan (1-3) loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and was one strike away from getting out of the jam before throwing the wild pitch to score Goodman.

Cincinnati rookie right-hander Chase Burns had the best, and longest, outing of his young career, striking out a career high 10 in six innings.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to a season-best eight games with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Rafaela had already extended his RBI streak to seven games when he turned on a slider thrown by Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks (4-3) and sent it over the Green Monster for his 13th homer of the season.

Reinstated off the Injured List before the game, Red Sox All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman went 1 for 4 with a double off the Green Monster.

Tampa Bay scored in the first inning against Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins, who left the game an inning later due to right knee pain. Chris Murphy (2-0) was one of six relievers used by the Red Sox after Dobbins departed.

With his double in the sixth, Tampa Bay outfielder Chandler Simpson extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest by a rookie in franchise history. Jonathan Aranda and Jake Mangum each had two hits for the Rays.

MARINERS 12, TIGER 3

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs to move within one of Barry Bonds’ 2001 record for homers before the All-Star break, and Seattle beat Detroit to end Tarik Skubal’s three-month unbeaten streak.

Raleigh — in the lineup as designated hitter — made it 5-3 on a solo shot in the eighth inning, then hit a grand slam in a seven-run ninth.

Skubal (10-3) was 10-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 16 starts since losing 3-2 to the Mariners in Seattle on April 2. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings, striking out five.

Luis Castillo (6-5) got the win, giving up three runs in five innings.

RANGERS 7, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Wyatt Langford homered with a career-high tying four hits and Adolis García added a solo shot to lead Texas to a win over Houston.

The Rangers jumped on Lance McCullers Jr. (2-4) early. There were two outs with the bases loaded in the first when Evan Carter’s single to right field knocked in a pair to put the Rangers up 2-0.

The AL West-leading Astros cut the deficit to 2-1 when Cam Smith scored on a groundout in the bottom of the inning.

García homered for a second straight game with one out in the third that made it 3-1. Carter walked with two outs before a single from Jake Burger. Jonah Heim’s double to right field scored them both to extend the lead to 5-1.

McCullers allowed six hits and five runs in three innings as Houston’s losing streak reached a season-high four games.

TWINS 2, PIRATES 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer, Joe Ryan outpitched Paul Skenes. and Minnesota beat Pittsburgh to hand the Pirates their seventh straight loss.

Ryan (9-4) allowed one run and five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. He threw 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes and has surrendered two runs or fewer in 14 of 18 starts this season. The Twins used five relievers to close it out with Jhoan Duran pitching the ninth for his 15th save in 17 opportunities.

Skenes (4-8) allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts in five innings. He fanned Matt Wallner looking to end the fourth for his 300th career strikeout. He struck out the side in order in the first on 12 pitches. Skenes threw 53 of 78 pitches for strikes and is winless in his last eight starts dating to May 28 despite allowing two runs or fewer in 17 of 20 outings.

Both pitchers had their starts moved up so they would be available to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta.

BREWERS 8, NATIONALS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn homered and Milwaukee extended their winning streak to five games with a victory over Washington.

The Brewers scored six runs in the third, opening the inning with six consecutive hits off Mitchell Parker (5-10). The string of hits was capped by Yelich’s two-run homer. Caleb Durbin doubled on a misplayed fly to right to open the inning. Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick singled to tie it 1-all. William Contreras followed with an RBI double and Jackson Chourio added a two-run single. Yelich then sent a 1-1 pitch 405 feet to right for his team-leading 19th homer.

Vaughn’s solo homer, his seventh, put the Brewers up 8-3 in the seventh.

Quinn Priester (7-2) allowed two runs over the final six innings for the win.

Washington has lost three of four under interim manager Miguel Cairo, who took over after Dave Martinez was fired.

BRAVES 6, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sean Murphy hit the two longest home runs at Busch Stadium this season and Atlanta held on to beat St. Louis.

Murphy hit a 437-foot, two-run shot out to left-center field on an 0-2 pitch from Matthew Liberatore for a 3-0 lead in the first. Murphy fouled off seven pitches in a 13-pitch at-bat before hitting a 440-foot solo shot to center for a 5-2 advantage in the third. Murphy and Ronald Acuña Jr. both had three of the Braves’ 12 hits.

Enyel De Los Santos (3-2) got the win with two perfect innings following starter Grant Holmes, who allowed five runs and nine hits in three innings. Raisel Iglesias pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save in 14 opportunities — and first since June 24 against the Mets.

PADRES 4, PHILLIES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star reliever Jason Adam got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and San Diego’s bullpen threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings as the Padres beat NL East-leading Philadelphia.

Adrian Morejon, added to the National League All-Star team earlier in the day, threw a perfect seventh and fellow All-Star Robert Suarez a perfect ninth for his big league-leading 28th save. The Padres are the first team to have three relievers selected to the All-Star Game in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

With the Padres leading 3-2, Adam loaded the bases on a leadoff walk to Trea Turner and consecutive one-out singles by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. Nick Castellanos hit a dribbler a few feet in front of the plate that Adam flipped with his glove to catcher Elias Díaz to force Turner. Adam then got Max Kepler to pop up to shortstop and celebrated by slapping his glove and clenching his right fist.

Jeremiah Estrada (3-4) threw a perfect sixth for the win.

GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2, 1ST GAME

WHITE SOX 5, GUARDIANS 4, 11 INNINGS, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Tauchman drove in Colson Montgomery with an infield single in the 11th inning, and Chicago beat Cleveland to salvage a doubleheader split.

Batting with runners on the corners and one out, Tauchman’s tapper rolled under Kolby Allard’s glove. Montgomery scampered home as Allard (2-1) went down to one knee in frustration.

Chicago trailed 4-3 before Josh Rojas hit a sacrifice fly off Paul Sewald right before it started to rain in the eighth.

Mike Vasil (4-3) pitched three innings for the win. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th and 11th in the wet weather, delighting what was left of a crowd of 25,084.

Cleveland had won four straight, including a 4-2 victory in the first game of the day. The Guardians went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 baserunners in the nightcap.

ANGELS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit a pinch-hit RBI single down the left-field line in the ninth inning to give Los Angeles a victory over Arizona.

Logan O’Hoppe was hit by a pitch with one out against left-hander Kyle Backhus (0-1) before Luis Rengifo singled and d’Arnaud delivered in place of Gustavo Campero.

Zach Neto and Yoan Moncada each hit home runs in the first inning for the Angels, while Nolan Schanuel and Rengifo each had three hits as LA improved to 7-3 against NL West teams this season.

Randal Grichuk hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks dropped to 3-7 since July 2.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up four runs on seven hits with four walks over four innings, while Los Angeles left-hander Tyler Anderson gave up four runs on eight hits with two walks over five innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 6

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out eight batters and allowed five hits over six innings to win for the first time in nearly a year, and Toronto scored six unearned runs in the fifth inning to beat the Athletics.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays have won 13 of 15 games.

Scherzer (1-0) became the first Toronto pitcher 40 years and older to win since R.A. Dickey on May 4, 2015, and fifth in team history. It also was the first victory for the three-time Cy Young Award winner since he and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on July 25 of last year.

GIANTS 8, DODGERS 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames homered in the second inning and hit a two-run triple in San Francisco’s five-run fifth and the Giants sent rival Los Angeles to their seventh straight loss with a victory.

San Francisco pulled within four games of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

Dominic Smith homered leading off the fifth after Jung Hoo Lee’s two-run triple in the fourth put San Francisco ahead against Dustin May (5-6). Lee beat out an infield single in the fifth to drive in another run.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season into McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall for a go-ahead two-run shot in the third inning.

METS 8, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mark Vientos had a three-run double in the eighth inning, Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer in the ninth and New York beat Kansas City.

Brandon Nimmo singled to open the eighth and Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto walked to load the bases against Steven Cruz (2-1). Carlos Estévez entered to strike out Pete Alonso before Vientos cleared the bases for a 4-3 lead.

Lindor added his 19th homer in the ninth. He has 29 home runs and 81 RBIs against the Royals, his most against any opponent. Juan Soto followed with his 22nd homer, the sixth pair of back-to-back homers by the Mets.