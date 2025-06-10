Deepika celebrates success of Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) amid Spirit movie controversy

The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB). has quickly expanded to 75 coaching centres in 18 Indian cities within its first year. The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone started PSB, guided by her father, former world No.1 Prakash Padukone. These cities include Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai, Jaipur, Dehradun and more.

PSB follows the mission of “Badminton for All” and aims to reach 100 centres by the end of the year and 250 centres over the next three years.

In an Instagram post, Deepika Padukone shared a warm photograph with her father while making the announcement. The post coincides with Prakash Padukone’s birthday on June 10 as the badminton legend turned 70.

Deepika Padukone wants people from all backgrounds to experience the life-changing power of badminton.

"As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life - physically, mentally, and emotionally,” she said.

Prakash Padukone added, "With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton."

PSB work with schools and existing venues to create local badminton academies. These feed into three top-level training centres in Bengaluru.

Over 100 trained coaches now use a standard method developed by Prakash Padukone to ensure quality across locations.

Social media users reacted enthusiastically.

Influencer Malini Agarwal wrote, “Just imagining how proud younger Deepika must be of this moment.”

“Happy Birthday Prakash Sir, Thanks for bringing such a beautiful girl in the world,” came from another user.

Another user wrote, “Need of the hour. Glad that other sports are catching up apart from cricket. Grassroots talent needs to be tapped and utilised to their fullest potential. This will give new hope and instil a sense of purpose for future athletes.”

Deepika Padukone controversy Deepika Padukone earlier announced her next film with South actor Allu Arjun. The movie, titled AA22xA6, is directed by Atlee with whom Deepika already starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

However, the news also comes after her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit. She had reportedly asked for an 8-hour workday and a share of the profits, which led to her being dropped.