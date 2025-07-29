Deion Sanders reveals bladder cancer surgery, will coach Colorado Buffaloes this season

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on Monday (July 28) publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer earlier this year but has since undergone surgery and is now considered cured by his medical team. Sanders, who turns 58 in August, confirmed he will return to coach the Buffaloes for the upcoming season—his third at the helm.

Advertisement

Sanders, 57, made the emotional announcement at a news conference, surrounded by members of his medical team. He said the battle was grueling but emphasised that he never lost hope.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” Sanders said, fighting back tears. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Bladder removal and reconstruction Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado hospital, confirmed that Sanders underwent bladder removal surgery. A portion of his intestine was reconstructed to function as a new bladder.

“Coach Sanders had a very serious condition,” said Dr. Kukreja. “His resilience and mindset played a big role in his recovery.”

Medical team praises Sanders' resilience Lauren Askevold, a team trainer who was closely involved in Sanders’ treatment and recovery, praised his determination.

Advertisement

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” Askevold said. “You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing in disguise with all this.”

Deion Sanders opens up about making a Will In a powerful and emotional moment captured by “Well Off Media,” the YouTube documentary team chronicling the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders revealed that he made a Will earlier this year while battling bladder cancer.

In the video clip dated May 9, Sanders told his team, “I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally. Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here.”

Advertisement

Health challenges This isn’t Sanders’ first major health scare. He has faced a series of medical issues in recent years, particularly involving his left foot. In 2021, while coaching at Jackson State, Sanders had two toes amputated due to complications from blood clots.

In 2023, he missed Pac-12 media day—his debut season at Colorado—after undergoing two more procedures: one to remove a clot in his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.