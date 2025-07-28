Deion Sanders reveals he made a Will amid worsening health battle

Deion Sanders, University of Colorado head football coach, has revealed that his health issues have grown so serious that he recently made a will for his family. The revelation came in a new YouTube video posted on Sunday, July 27, part of Sanders' ongoing video series documenting the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 offseason.

“Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will,” Sanders says somberly in a clip from May 9. “That’s not easy, at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody is straight.”

The 57-year-old former NFL and MLB star added, “I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally,” as he sat on a medical table during a doctor’s visit.

Still not fully recovered While Sanders has not disclosed the nature of the medical condition, he acknowledged in a recent video dated July 20 that his recovery is ongoing.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders told his children, daughter Shelomi and son Deion Jr. “I’m not all the way recovered.”

Sanders had been away from his team for much of the summer, with the health issue sidelining him from offseason activities until his recent return to campus.

Past medical history raises concerns Sanders’ health has been a topic of concern in recent years. In 2022, he underwent multiple toe amputations due to blood flow issues in his legs. He recovered in time to coach the following three seasons but has now once again been forced to step away due to an undisclosed condition.

Press Conference set for Monday Sanders is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday marking his first media availability of fall camp. According to announcements, members of his medical team will also attend, potentially shedding light on his condition and current health status.

A season of uncertainty As the college football season approaches, it remains uncertain how Sanders’ health will impact his ability to lead the team. For now, he appears focused on both his recovery and ensuring his family is prepared for the unknown.

“This ain’t easy,” Sanders admits in the video. “But I’m still here, and I’m fighting.

