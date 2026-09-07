Deion Sanders tells Colorado Buffaloes to clean locker room after 14-13 win at Georgia Tech

Colorado Buffaloes opened the 2026 season with a 14-13 road victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium, then left Atlanta with a second statement that had nothing to do with the scoreboard. After Boo Carter blocked a potential walk-off field goal, Deion Sanders told his players to clean the visitors’ locker room and to say nothing dismissive about an opponent that had taken them to the final snap.

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The win ended a 327-day drought for the Buffaloes. The locker-room instruction, captured on video and circulated nationwide, framed how Coach Prime wants this team to carry itself after a sloppy 2025 finish.

How Colorado beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta The first half was tight and physical. Micah Welch scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. Fourteen seconds later, Georgia Tech’s Rahkeem Smith returned the kickoff 100 yards to tie the game. A Yellow Jackets field goal made it 10-7 at halftime.

The third quarter produced no points. Colorado stayed on the ground under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Damian Henderson II ran for 65 yards. Welch added 58 yards and the Buffaloes’ only rushing touchdown. Colorado finished with 183 rushing yards and held Georgia Tech to 51.

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Georgia Tech kicked another field goal to lead 13-7 late. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis then found tight end Charlie Williams for a 20-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining. The extra point put Colorado ahead, 14-13.

Georgia Tech answered immediately. Alberto Mendoza completed a 42-yard pass to Dalen Penson and set up Aidan Birr from 45 yards. Carter broke through and blocked the kick as time expired in front of 51,913 fans.

Lewis finished 14-of-27 for 124 yards and the winning score. Sanders had challenged him at halftime in front of the team.

Coach Prime’s classy locker room message The game was uneven. Special teams swung both ways. Sanders still used the first win of the year to talk about respect.

“Let’s make sure the locker room is clean when we leave. Let’s be respectful, don’t say nothing crazy about our opponents because they fought their butts off,” Sanders told his players. “I have a lot of respect for their head coach and their coaching staff. They play really, really well,” he added.

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That clip travelled farther than the box score. Many coaches would have let the room ride after a blocked walk-off kick. Sanders treated the visiting locker room as part of the program’s standard. He also praised his own players for not folding.

“I love you, I appreciate you, but more than ever, I’m proud of you, and I never gave up on you,” he told them.

The night doubled as a homecoming of sorts for Sanders, who began his playing career in Atlanta and had come up short there during two earlier trips with Jackson State. This time Colorado left with a win and, if the players followed orders, a clean locker room.

Looking ahead The result eases some of the pressure after a 2025 season that ended on a long losing streak. Colorado remains a work in progress. The passing game was quiet until the final drive, and special teams still need tightening. The run game, though, showed up. Chris Marve’s defense stuffed the line. The Buffs closed.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.