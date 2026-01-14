Delhi air pollution hits India Open 2026 as world no.3 badminton star Anders Antonsen pulls out

World no.3 badminton star Anders Antonsen from Denmark has pulled out of the ongoing India Open 2026 in New Delhi due to severe air pollution in the National Capital. The Danish made the announcement public on Instagram. Antonsen's withdrawal from Indian Open 2026 came just after fellow Mia Blichfeldt flagged off the playing conditions in the same tournament a day ago.

Sharing a screenshot of Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), Antonsen stated the slammed the organisers for hosting the tournament in the city currently. “Many is curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year,” Antonsen wrote on his Instagram story.

“Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don't thinks it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi,” he further added. The Dane also informed that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has fined him USD 5000.

It must be noted that KD Jadhav Hall in Delhi used to host the India Open till last year. It was moved to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for batter stadium experience. Last year, it was Blichfeldt who had complained about the poor playing conditions.

Mia Blichfeldt slams conditions at India Open Earlier on Tuesday, Blichfeldt had publicly voiced sharp criticisms after her first round women's singles match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Describing the conditions “unhealthy” and "unprofessional", Blichfeldt revealed that the players had a tough time even during warm-up sessions.

“I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall,” Blichfeldt was quoted as saying to PTI. “I think it’s still very dirty and really unhealthy conditions for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants and winter jackets and gloves and hats.”

“It’s not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court and move fast and go in splits. I know everyone is doing their best to make the conditions better for the players, but I think there is still a way to go,” stated the European star.

BAI responds to Mia Blichfeldt's claims In response to Blichfeldt's comments, Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Sanjay Mishra defended the playing arena, stating the Danish badminton star was referring to the KD Jadhav Stadium. “Mia’s comments were made in a broader context around general playing conditions and personal health sensitivities, and not about the playing arena at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open specifically,” Mishra said.

“She has clearly stated that the competition venue itself is well maintained. As mentioned in her conversation regarding the warm-up area, it is important to note that she was referring to the KD Jadhav Stadium, which serves as the training venue, and not the main playing arena,” added the BAI general secretary.