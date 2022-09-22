What was the thought process behind this move, and what message do you want to drive from this association?

Priya Agarwal: Vedanta's DNA is all about giving back to society. My grandfather used to believe in a philosophy of Artha and Dharma where the former means to create 'value' and the latter stands for giving back that 'value' to society. And that's why Vedanta planned to sponsor the Delhi half marathon. Vedanta has kept the marathon for a larger purpose, "Run for Zero Hunger", because my father always says that no child deserves to go to bed hungry. If we have approximately one lakh people talking about zero hunger, I am sure this will make a big change.