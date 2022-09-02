Indian conglomerate Vedanta Limited announced its support for distance running as it inked a five-year deal as the title sponsor for Delhi Half Marathon, promoted by Procam International. Along with this, the conglomerate will also be a ‘Social Connect Partner’ to the Mumbai and Bengaluru marathons.

“We strongly believe that India’s rise will be fueled by our strong and healthy country people. The prestigious marathon celebrates the spirit of communities coming together to catalyze social impact," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director of the firm said.

The 17th edition of the marathon will be held in the Indian capital on 16 October 2022. The event will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“It gives us immense pleasure to welcome on board Vedanta as title sponsors for the marathon. The natural resources major has chosen distance running to make its mark on our country’s sporting landscape. The company has been at the forefront of social initiatives and paved the way for the development of our nation. Now with the addition of sport, together we will continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as a harbinger of change," Anil and Vivek Singh, promoters, Procam International, said.

India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 and will grow to ₹150 billion by 2024, a report has claimed. According to the report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.