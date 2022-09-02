Delhi Half Marathon signs Vedanta as title partner1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST
Vedanta will be title partner of the marathon for next 5 years and will also be a ‘Social Connect Partner’ to the Mumbai and Bengaluru marathons
Indian conglomerate Vedanta Limited announced its support for distance running as it inked a five-year deal as the title sponsor for Delhi Half Marathon, promoted by Procam International. Along with this, the conglomerate will also be a ‘Social Connect Partner’ to the Mumbai and Bengaluru marathons.