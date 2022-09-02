Delhi Half Marathon signs Vedanta as title partner

“It gives us immense pleasure to welcome on board Vedanta as title sponsors for the marathon. The natural resources major has chosen distance running to make its mark on our country’s sporting landscape. The company has been at the forefront of social initiatives and paved the way for the development of our nation. Now with the addition of sport, together we will continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as a harbinger of change," Anil and Vivek Singh, promoters, Procam International, said.