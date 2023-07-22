Asian Games: Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Asian Games trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal had filed a petition challenging the decision by the Indian Olympic Association granting Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia direct entry to Asian Games
The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee had on Tuesday granted wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exemption from Asian Games trial. The top wrestlers of India were granted direct entry to Asian Games.
