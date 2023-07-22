The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee had on Tuesday granted wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exemption from Asian Games trial. The top wrestlers of India were granted direct entry to Asian Games.

However, Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal had filed a petition challenging the decision by the Indian Olympic Association.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed the petition and refused to interfere with the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials.

“Writ petition is dismissed," said Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, while other wrestlers will have to earn their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22 and 23.

Panghal and Kalkal moved the high court on July 19 challenging the exemption and demanded a fair selection process for the quadrennial showpiece event.

The petition, moved by advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Akshay Kumar, had demanded that the directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee with regard to the two categories (men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg) be quashed and the exemption granted to Phogat and Punia set aside.

Woman wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication on Wednesday has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel.

The 19-year-old Panghal belongs to Hisar, and 21-year-old Sujeet, who is getting training in Sonepat stated that trials should be held in a fair manner, without grating any exemption to any wrestler and the whole process be video-graphed.

Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman also had joined in on the opposition and said, "Even I play in the under 65 kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial. We don't want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go to court. We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years. If Bajrang Punia denies that he would not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance."