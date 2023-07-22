Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman also had joined in on the opposition and said, "Even I play in the under 65 kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial. We don't want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go to court. We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years. If Bajrang Punia denies that he would not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance."