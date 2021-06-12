Subscribe
Home >Sports >Sports News >Denmark game at UEFA Euro 2020 suspended after player collapses on field

Denmark game at UEFA Euro 2020 suspended after player collapses on field

TOPSHOT - Midfielder Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland
1 min read . 11:06 PM IST AP

  • Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher

COPENHAGEN: The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency."

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

