Dennis Franchione, former Alabama, Texas A&M and TCU coach passes away at 75

Dennis Franchione, the former Alabama, Texas A&M, and TCU head coach who won more than 200 games and eight conference titles over a 30-year career, passed away on Tuesday in Austin at 75.

Family members confirmed his death to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Franchione had been moved into hospice care in October after cancer returned this year. He was first diagnosed with a cancerous kidney tumour in 2016 and cleared it. A more serious diagnosis followed in 2021. Treatment put the disease into remission before it came back in 2026.

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From Pittsburg State to the Power conferences Dennis Franchione coached from 1985 to 2015 and finished 213-135-2 in 29 seasons, with eight bowl appearances at the FBS level. A Kansas native, he worked his way up from NAIA Southwestern through Pittsburg State, Texas State, New Mexico, TCU, Alabama and Texas A&M.

The climb began at Pittsburg State, his alma mater. From 1985 to 1989, he went 53-6 and won five straight conference championships. Two seasons at Southwest Texas State, now Texas State, and six years at New Mexico followed. TCU hired him in 1998.

The Horned Frogs had just gone 1-11. With running back LaDainian Tomlinson and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, Franchione produced three straight winning seasons and a 25-10 record, including a 10-1 mark in 2000. Patterson was promoted when Franchione left and later built the modern TCU program. Franchione said later in life that his best coaching years were the ones spent in Fort Worth.

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Two seasons at Alabama, then a sudden exit Alabama hired Dennis Franchione in 2001, during a low stretch for the Crimson Tide. The first team went 7-5, beat Auburn 31-7 at Jordan-Hare Stadium and won the Independence Bowl over Iowa State, the program’s first bowl win in five years. In 2002, Alabama went 10-3, including a 31-0 shutout of LSU in Baton Rouge. NCAA sanctions tied to the Mike DuBose era kept that team out of the SEC title race and a bowl game. Franchione had urged his players to “hold the rope” even with no postseason on offer. He left anyway, replacing RC Slocum at Texas A&M.

The Aggies years and a return to Texas State College Station never settled. Dennis Franchione went 32-28 overall and 19-21 in Big 12 play across five seasons, with three bowl trips and no Top 25 finish. The low point came in 2003, a 77-0 loss to Oklahoma, while rival Texas was competing for national titles. Pressure grew after it emerged that he had been selling a private newsletter to top donors with inside team information, without the apparent knowledge of the administration. He resigned after the 2007 season, which ended with a win over Texas.

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Texas State brought him back in 2011 to guide the jump to FBS. He went 39-43 over five seasons, including 7-5 in 2014, when the Bobcats were not selected for a bowl. He retired after 2015.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.