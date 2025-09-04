DePaul University soccer player and NFL legend Milt Stegall's son, Chase Stegall’s cause of death revealed: Read details

DePaul University soccer player Chase Stegall’s cause of death has been confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Stegall, 20, died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), with the manner of death classified as ‘natural’, reported TMZ.

According to TMZ, Chase was found unresponsive at his residence hall on June 2, 2025, which sent shockwaves through the university community and the wider sports world.

Chase, son of former NFL and Canadian Football League wide receiver Milt Stegall, played in 16 of DePaul’s 17 matches during his sophomore season in 2024 and even scored a goal against Drake in September last year.

A father’s tribute Milt Stegall, now 55, expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 7, according to another US Weekly report. Milt, in his post, stated that every message, call, post, and tribute made him and his family feel like they were navigating the difficult time. He wrote, “The love you’ve shown us has been overwhelming, in the best way. It has reminded us that this league, this family, runs so much deeper than football.”

He added, “Please continue to keep us in your prayers. We feel them. And I hope to see you all again soon.”

Chase is survived by his father, his mother, Darlene, and his brother Collin.

Community tributes According to a US Weekly report, DePaul president Rob Manuel described Chase as a person who was known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence in a school-wide message.

The head coach for men’s soccer, Mark Plotkin, also remembered him as a ‘dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend”.

Understanding SUDEP According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sudden unexpected death in epilepsy is rare but a significant risk for people living with the condition. While the precise cause is still being researched, SUDEP often occurs during or after seizures with no other cause of death found.

FAQs Who was Chase Stegall? Chase Stegall was a 20-year-old sophomore midfielder on DePaul University’s men’s soccer team and the son of former NFL player Milt Stegall.

What was his cause of his death? The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Chase died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), a rare but serious risk linked to epilepsy.

When did he pass away? He was found dead in his residence hall on June 2, 2025.

How has the DePaul community responded? University leaders, teammates, and coaches have remembered Chase for his talent, resilience, and kind-hearted nature, while expressing support for his family.

What is SUDEP? Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) occurs when a person with epilepsy dies unexpectedly without another clear cause. It remains rare but is a significant concern for those living with epilepsy.