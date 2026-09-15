Detroit Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff interim GM as search for Yzerman replacement continues

The Detroit Red Wings put a name on the hockey-operations job two days before training camp, promoting assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff to interim GM on Tuesday. They are still hunting for a permanent replacement for Steve Yzerman.

Horcoff will handle day-to-day roster calls, the salary cap, and hockey-ops staff and report to governor and CEO Chris Ilitch. Yzerman, moved out of the GM chair on July 15, stays on as senior adviser to Ilitch.

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Also Read | Steve Yzerman steps down as Detroit Red Wings General Manager

Chris Ilitch: clear decision-maker, no rushed hire Chris Ilitch framed the move as a bridge, not the finish line.

“As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I’m appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity,” Ilitch said. “His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline. Shawn has my complete support, and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization.”

The club added that Horcoff remains a candidate for the full-time job.

Who is Shawn Horcoff? Shawn Horcoff, 47, has been inside the organization since 2016. He spent six seasons as director of player development, three as assistant director of player personnel, then became assistant GM in February 2022. He has also run the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins.

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Before the front office, he played four seasons at Michigan State and 1,008 NHL games with Edmonton, Dallas and Anaheim. That mix - player, development staff, AHL GM - is why Detroit is comfortable handing him the keys while camp opens Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

The team said Horcoff “has been instrumental to our organization, allowing us to maintain our high standards while conducting a thorough search rather than working against a deadline.” It also said he already has “full authority” and “complete confidence.”

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Steve Yzerman era ends without a playoff berth Steve Yzerman, a Hall of Fame captain and three-time Stanley Cup winner as a player in Detroit, was hired as GM in 2019 to rebuild the franchise. The Wings missed the playoffs in all seven seasons under him. Detroit’s last postseason appearance was 2016.

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The drought is why Ilitch is talking about a different kind of hire.

“We’re focused on identifying an innovative decision-maker who can lead the Red Wings to Stanley Cup success,” Ilitch said. “We’ve had substantive conversations with talented executives over the past two months, and it’s been gratifying to see such strong interest in this organization and the caliber of candidates involved.”

Search continues after Greenberg steps aside The Horcoff promotion landed a week after Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg took his name out of the running, according to multiple reports. Greenberg had been associate GM with the Chicago Blackhawks before joining the Tigers in 2023.

Ilitch said the search has drawn “significant interest” from “respected leaders across the industry,” and that several of those candidates, Horcoff included, are still in play. The Wings offered no date for a permanent hire and said they would speak again when they “have something meaningful to announce.”

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.