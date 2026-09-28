De'Von Achane suffers knee injury after awkward opening-drive tackle in Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs game

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will not return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after hurting his knee on Miami's first drive at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins first listed the Pro Bowl back as questionable. He was later downgraded to out.

Achane is Miami's most important offensive player in a rebuild year. Losing him early left the 0-2 Dolphins with one healthy running back against a 2-0 Kansas City side led by Patrick Mahomes.

Awkward tackle ends De'Von Achane's afternoon The injury came on De'Von Achane's third carry. He took the ball 11 yards around the left end and was tackled awkwardly by Kansas City Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman. Achane was slow to get up, then walked to the blue medical tent under his own power with trainers beside him.

He left the tent after a few minutes and went to the locker room for more tests. He did not come back to the sideline in the first half. After halftime, he was seen without his shoulder pads or helmet, and the team ruled him out.

Kansas City had already gone ahead 7-0 on a Kenneth Walker III touchdown. Miami still finished that long opening series. Second-year back Ollie Gordon II punched in a short touchdown, his first of the season, to tie the game at 7-7.

Thin backfield after Jaylen Wright sits The Miami Dolphins had already been short-handed. Running back Jaylen Wright was inactive with a stinger, so the team activated only two backs: De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II. Once Achane left, Gordon became the entire running-back room.

That is a problem for first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. Achane handled most of Miami's early-season work. Through two weeks, he had 159 yards from scrimmage on 38 touches. The rest of the backfield had far fewer carries.

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Durable since his rookie knee scare The 2023 third-round pick out of Texas A&M missed five games with a knee injury as a rookie. Since then, De'Von Achane has been sturdier than his 5-foot-9, 195-pound frame suggests. He missed only two games combined in 2024 and 2025 while taking 586 total touches.

Last season was his best. Achane put up 1,838 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns and made his first Pro Bowl. Miami then signed him to a four-year extension in May.