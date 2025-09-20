Dhruv Jurel taking things 'one match at a time' as home Test season awaits

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who impressed with a century during India's A's first four-day game against Australia, said that being a part of the senior Indian set-up has given a lot of confidence to him and he feels extremely privileged at being a part of the team.

Jurel impressed with a 197-ball 140 during the first drawn Test against Australia A at Lucknow, as India matched Aussies' ferocity with the bat.

Jurel has represented India in five Tests, scoring 255 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.42, a half-century and a best score of 90. During his last Test for India against England at The Oval, he managed scores of 19 and 34.

On his Test debut against England last year, Jurel scored 46 at Rajkot before nailing well-composed 90 and 39 at Ranchi in a winning-effort. On the tour to UK for India A, he did well, scoring three fifties in four innings. Last year in Australia, he scored two half-centuries for India A, showcasing his composure to bat in tough conditions.

"Staying with or around the India team definitely gives you confidence," he said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

"I consider myself very lucky and privileged that I got the chance to play Tests for India and to be with the team. Even if you are not playing, when seniors are around, you learn so many things from them. In a country of billions, how many people get this opportunity?" he asked.

As a season of home Tests awaits starting with West Indies Tests from October 2, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's recovering from a foot injury sustained during the England tour, the youngster is taking things "one match at a time".

"I take it one match at a time, and don't think too far ahead. The more you think, the more pressure you put on yourself," he said.

Jurel's first played for India A in South Africa back in December 2023 and he scored a solid 69 in the second four-day game at Benoni. This earned him a call-up for the home series against England.

Jurel's numbers are on an upward tick since Test debut. Before he was given his Test cap, his first-class batting average was 46, with a century and five fifties in 19 innings. It is 54 now, with a century and seven fifties in 18 innings. This also includes a brilliant 93 for Rest of India against Mumbai in last season's Irani Cup.

"Everyone dreams of playing for India. When I got the Test cap, I realised, 'yes, this can happen'," Jurel said.

"I come from a small city, Agra. It feels really good that I could make my parents and the people there proud. Where I come from, there was not even a proper wicket. I practiced on a cement wicket. So people there should feel that no matter where you come from, you can still make it, as long as you work hard with a true heart," said Jurel recalling his humble beginnings.

Before India A's match against Australia, he had only one first-class century to his name, a massive 249 against Nagaland in 2022. But Jurel is not the one to be bothered by big scores as he prioritises wins.

"Honestly, earlier it did matter to me whether my score was 100 or 150. But now I understand that the team's victory is more important. In first-class cricket, I have seven-eight (he has four) scores in the 90s, which could have been centuries," he said.