NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Diageo India, on Thursday announced the appointment of Prathmesh Mishra as the new chairman of IPL team franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Mishra is currently serving as the chief commercial officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility effective 1 July, 2021.

He takes over the role from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as Managing director & CEO of Diageo India on 30 June, 2021.

“I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB," Mishra said.

Mishra leads the commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its executive committee. He joined Diageo India in 2014 as the chief operations officer responsible for the Western region. In a short span of time, he also took on the additional national responsibility of the CSD (Canteen Stores Department) business. With over two decades of experience, Mishra has held positions across sales, marketing, key accounts and customer marketing with Inertia Industries, Mohan Meakins and Pernod Ricard.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) is a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original eight teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad) for which they finished runners-up in all.

