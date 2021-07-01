Diageo’s Prathmesh Mishra named chairman of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) is a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original eight teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad) for which they finished runners-up in all.