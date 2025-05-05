Diamondbacks outlast Phillies in 10 innings to avoid sweep

Published5 May 2025
Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo each knocked in three runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks salvaged the finale of their road series with the Philadelphia Phillies with an 11-9, 10-inning victory on Sunday.

Perdomo went 4-for-5 and scored twice, while Carroll and Jose Herrera each added two hits for Arizona. Josh Naylor delivered the go-ahead single in the 10th after the Diamondbacks had squandered a six-run lead earlier in the contest and a two-run lead in the ninth.

Weston Wilson hit a three-run home run while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber also homered for the Phillies, who had been 6-1 over their previous seven games.

After trailing 7-1 early, the Phillies entered the bottom of the ninth down 8-6.

With two outs, Schwarber brought the hosts within a run with his National League-leading 11th homer -- a line drive blast against Shelby Miller (3-0). Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto followed with singles before Alec Bohm flared a game-tying single into center.

Arizona wasted little time regaining the lead, as Naylor opened the 10th with an RBI single against Jose Alvarado (3-1). The lefty then yielded a walk and Tim Tawa's sacrifice fly before giving way to Carlos Hernandez, who allowed three more baserunners, including a bases-loaded walk to Perdomo that made it 11-8.

The Phillies threatened in the 10th as Wilson singled to put runners on the corners and Max Kepler followed with a sacrifice fly. Trea Turner then reached on a single to bring the winning run to the plate, but Jalen Beeks got Harper on a flyout and Schwarber on a grounder to end it.

Harper hit an opposite-field homer in the first, but the Diamondbacks responded with three runs against Ranger Suarez in the third inning, capped by Carroll's two-run single. The visitors tacked on four more runs in the fourth, highlighted by Herrera's two-run double.

Philadelphia began to chip away in the fourth, as Johan Rojas supplied an RBI single. Wilson then made a major dent in the deficit with a three-run homer in the sixth against Juan Morillo, who had just come on in relief of Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

After a five-week stint on the injured list with a back injury, Suarez made his season debut for Philadelphia and allowed seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six before exiting after 82 pitches.

Rodriguez struck out 10 batters for the Diamondbacks, who had dropped seven of their previous 10 games. The left-hander allowed four runs (three earned), five hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

