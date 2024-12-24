Did you know PV Sindu’s husband Venkata Datta once managed an IPL team? Check Sai’s sports connection

India's badminton sensation PV Sindhu tied the knot with her fiancé, Venkata Datta Sai, in a stunning ceremony in Udaipur. But did you know that Sai is not just a successful businessman serving as Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management and Executive Director at Posidex? He also has a fascinating sports connection, having managed an IPL team during his tenure at JSW!

Venkata Datta Sai, PV Sindhu's husband, began his impressive professional journey as a summer intern and in-house consultant at JSW, where he managed the IPL team, Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Also Read | PV Sindhu wedding: Ace shuttler reveals why she wanted to marry after Paris OLY

Venkata Datta Sai holds a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University and a Master’s Degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from IIFT Bangalore.

During his time at JSW, Sai had the opportunity to manage the JSW-owned Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on this experience in a LinkedIn post, he remarked, “While my BBA in finance and economics provided valuable insights, managing an IPL team taught me lessons that were equally, if not more, impactful.”

PV Sindhu Marries Venkata Datta PV Sindhu married her fiancé, Venkata Datta Sai, in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The event was attended by close family and friends, including Jodhpur's Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who shared the first wedding photo on his X account.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Shekhawat wrote, “Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.”

Advertisement

The celebrations continue for newlyweds PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai, who will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Pre-wedding festivities included a vibrant Sangeet on December 20, followed by traditional Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies the next day, setting the stage for their joyous union.

PV Sindhu On the Work Front PV Sindhu has marked a significant comeback in her badminton career by clinching the Syed Modi India International title in Lucknow, ending a two-year title drought on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

Advertisement

In a commanding performance, the two-time Olympic medallist defeated China's Wu Luo Yu in straight games, with scores of 21-14 and 21-16, during a final that lasted just 47 minutes.

PV Sindhu's recent victory at the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow marks her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022. This win underscores her resilience after reaching the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters without securing a title, and it also represents her third triumph at the Syed Modi event, having previously won in 2017 and 2022.