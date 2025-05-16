Didn’t realise the mic was on: British golfer Tyrrell Hatton drops F-bomb on camera at PGA Championship 2025 | Watch

Golf fans watching ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship 2025 witnessed raw emotions live. It was on May 15 during the first round in Charlotte, North Carolina.

British golfer Tyrrell Hatton, who finished the day at 3-under 68, hit a tee shot on the 17th hole that didn’t go where he wanted. Frustrated, he was heard saying the F-word before the microphone could be muted.

“That is worst f…” he said in frustration.

Commentator Scott Van Pelt, who took over at the 18th hole, seemed surprised and quickly moved on with a short “Well… to 18,” before falling silent.

The British golfer was also seen kicking a club out of frustration. Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray was clearly not impressed.

"That is a terrible influence on the next generation. I am sorry to say, and I am his biggest fan as a golfer," he said.

Tyrrell Hatton made a strong start at Quail Hollow on Day 1. He has good memories of this course. He tied for third two years ago although past performances there have been mixed.

“Sure, there’s some tough tee shots, but I’ve been driving the ball well. If I can keep that going, then that should serve me well for the rest of the week,” Hatton said.

Hatton joined Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team this season and has shown steady improvement. After winning the Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year, his LIV Golf performances have been inconsistent.

Also Read | Viral video: Bus conductor sexually abuses sleeping girl on camera

However, his recent finishes, T5 in Mexico and T13 in South Korea, show progress.

“Ultimately, I want to be finishing higher than where I did those two weeks. But I just keep practising on my weeks off and hoping it’ll click on the tournament week. It has felt better this week so far, but we’ve still got a lot of golf left to play. Hopefully, I can keep a good feeling going,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s mic was on Back home, we know someone who’s popular for his stump-mic quotes: Rohit Sharma. In January, he did not realise his microphone was on. And, he gave inside information to the media while having an informal chat with BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.