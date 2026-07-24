Diego Pavia waived by Baltimore Ravens ahead of training camp; check details

The Baltimore Ravens have made a quick roster move, waiving undrafted rookie quarterback Diego Pavia just days before training camp opens. The decision frees up a spot on the 90-man roster for veteran center Ethan Pocic and leaves the former Vanderbilt standout looking for a new opportunity elsewhere in the NFL.

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Why the Baltimore Ravens cut Diego Pavia Diego Pavia signed with the Baltimore Ravens in April after going undrafted. He spent the spring competing for the third quarterback job behind Lamar Jackson and returning backup Tyler Huntley. That competition has now been narrowed to veteran Skylar Thompson, who impressed during minicamp, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano from Connecticut.

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With Jackson locked in as the starter and Huntley re-signed this offseason, the Ravens appear likely to carry only two quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster. Keeping a third arm through camp was always a long shot, and the team ultimately decided Pavia would not be part of that group.

College production could not overcome concerns Diego Pavia arrived with impressive college numbers. In his final season at Vanderbilt, he produced 39 total touchdowns and led the SEC with a 70.6 percent completion rate. Those numbers helped him finish as the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up and made him one of the more productive undrafted quarterbacks in this year’s class.

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Yet scouts have long flagged two issues: his size and questions about his attitude. Those concerns apparently outweighed the production when the Ravens made their final pre-camp cuts. The organization already had some built-in familiarity with Pavia. Head coach Jesse Minter previously worked as defensive coordinator under Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, who had coached Pavia the previous two seasons. That connection was not enough to keep the young quarterback on the roster.

What comes next for Diego Pavia Diego Pavia will now try to catch on with another NFL team. Undrafted free agents often get second chances once training camps begin and injuries or depth chart surprises create openings. His college track record gives him a chance to land somewhere as a developmental option or camp arm.

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For the Baltimore Ravens, the move is straightforward roster management. Adding Pocic strengthens the offensive line depth as the team prepares for camp. With the quarterback room already settled around Jackson, Huntley, Thompson, and Fagnano, there was simply no longer room for Pavia.

The decision closes one door for the Vanderbilt product while opening the possibility of a fresh start with a different franchise.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.