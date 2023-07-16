Dig at Brij Bhushan? Sangeeta Phogat says this after winning bronze in Hungary2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat has won bronze at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 after a remarkable comeback, dedicating her victory to those fighting crime against women.
Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat made a remarkable comeback by clinching a bronze medal in the 59 kg category at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 held on July 15. The two-time world championships medallist displayed her prowess on the mat, securing a commendable victory in the bronze play-off against the U-20 World Championship silver medallist, Hungary's Viktoria Borsos, with a score of 6-2.
