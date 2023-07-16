Hello User
Dig at Brij Bhushan? Sangeeta Phogat says this after winning bronze in Hungary

Dig at Brij Bhushan? Sangeeta Phogat says this after winning bronze in Hungary

2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat has won bronze at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 after a remarkable comeback, dedicating her victory to those fighting crime against women.

Sangeeta Phogat won bronze medal in Hungary

Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat made a remarkable comeback by clinching a bronze medal in the 59 kg category at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 held on July 15. The two-time world championships medallist displayed her prowess on the mat, securing a commendable victory in the bronze play-off against the U-20 World Championship silver medallist, Hungary's Viktoria Borsos, with a score of 6-2.

Sangeeta Phogat had faced initial setbacks in the tournament but swiftly turned the tide in her favour. Starting with a defeat against USA's Jennifer Page Rogers in the first round, she bounced back with a resounding victory over another American wrestler, Brenda Olivia Reyna, in round three, clinching the win via technical superiority.

In the semi-finals, Sangeeta faced a tough challenge against Poland's Magdalena Urszula Glodek. Although she showcased her attacking prowess with double-leg moves, she couldn't convert them into points. Despite leading twice in the match, with scores of 2-0 and 4-2, Glodek's counter-attacks tilted the scales in her favour, ultimately leading to a 6-4 victory.

This bronze medal win marks a triumphant return for Sangeeta Phogat, who had been among the wrestlers who protested against alleged sexual harassment by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Her outstanding performance on the international stage highlights her determination and resilience.

Phogat reacted to congratulatory messages and tweeted her response, in which she took an apparent dig at the WFI and seemingly voiced her support for those fighting against him.

“Messages of congratulations from all of you are reaching me, I am very emotional at this moment. Many thanks to all of you. This medal is not only mine but yours as well," said Phogat. “I dedicate this medal to all the fighting women of the world who are fighting against crimes against women."

Other Indian wrestlers, including Sarita Mor in the women's 59 kg category, Sujeet in the men's 65 kg category and Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar in the 87 kg category, were listed to compete at the Budapest meet but withdrew from the tournament earlier, ANI reported.

The Budapest Ranking Series, known as the Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial wrestling tournament, is the final ranking series event of the year. Indian wrestlers have showcased their mettle throughout the season, securing bronze medals in both the Zagreb and Ibrahim Moustafa ranking series tournaments. At the Bishkek ranking series, India's wrestling contingent brought home one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST
