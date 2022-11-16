Digital sports revenue to touch 4,360 crore by FY26

Sports viewership on television in India stood at 722 million in the first nine months of 2022 and is estimated to surpass the 776 million viewership of 2019 by the end of the year. This is expected on the back of marquee properties like T20 World Cup, India bilaterals, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League being lined up in the next three months. While the covid-19 pandemic and the lack of major sporting properties in 2020 led to a temporary blip in viewership, the recovery has been robust with 2022 YouTube download numbers higher than the full year viewership of 706 million in 2020.