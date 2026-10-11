Watch: Alabama's Dijon Lee Jr. shoves Georgia WR after whistle; penalty leads to loss 20-17 loss

A late personal foul by sophomore cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. helped Georgia run out the clock and close out a 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night. The sequence, visible in the game video, removed the Crimson Tide’s last realistic chance to get the ball back and attempt a tying or go-ahead score.

What does the video show on the decisive play? Dijon Lee Jr, who had been targeted often by the Georgia offense, shoved a receiver in the helmet after a 1-yard run. The play would have set up a third down. A stop there could have forced a punt and given Alabama the ball with time remaining. Instead, the penalty awarded Georgia a first down. The Bulldogs then knelt on the next three plays to end the game. The video captures the contact and the immediate flag that extended the drive.

What did Kalen DeBoer say about emotional maturity? Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the sequence after the game. “We preach emotional maturity, and I really feel strong that across the board we had that with our team and would’ve never expected that to happen,” DeBoer said. “You got to give yourself a chance.

“You’re out there giving everything you got. You just got to give yourself a chance. And so, emotional maturity is what it comes down to. And we’ve been pretty good at that going on the last two years. Obviously, the moment comes up like we had just now, we didn’t respond the right way.”

The comments framed the penalty as a breakdown in composure rather than a pure technical error.

How did Keon Sabb respond to Lee’s penalty Senior safety Keon Sabb was asked about the play. “He’s my brother till we die,” Sabb said. “So obviously, I try to uplift him. But there’s a standard that we need to play with. And on that play, he wasn’t up to the standard, and it will be addressed.”

The reaction balanced support for a teammate with a clear acknowledgment that the moment did not meet the team’s standard.

Was there another key officiating moment in the video? Before Georgia’s final drive, with 3:28 remaining, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell threw a pass into the end zone to wide receiver Rico Scott. Scott was contacted by a Bulldogs defensive back, but no penalty was called on the incompletion. The video shows DeBoer reacting strongly to the officials in the aftermath.

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“I mean, we can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play,” DeBoer told reporters during the postgame news conference. “And so, we just got to control the thing we can control.”

DeBoer said the referees indicated they did not believe the contact warranted a pass interference penalty. “That’s all you’re going to get,” he said.

What else is visible in Alabama’s loss? The Crimson Tide turned the ball over once and allowed six tackles for loss. Defensively, they gave up 206 yards rushing and allowed Georgia to convert 7 of 13 third-down attempts. Russell finished with 185 passing yards, his fewest in a game this season. These issues appear throughout the game film and limited Alabama’s ability to control the tempo.

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What’s next for Alabama after the loss? “For us, it’s got to be, ‘Get back to work,’” DeBoer said. “The season doesn’t slow up for us. You find out the character of our football team. I believe I know what that looks like, but that will be certainly what we need to have happened in our response coming next week.”

“My feeling is that we’ll get back to work,” he added. “That’s what was said down there [in the locker room], and that’s what was talked about so they can make sure they don’t have the feelings that they have down in the locker room right now.”