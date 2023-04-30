Ding Liren wins FIDE World Championship 2023 in rapid tiebreak1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Ding Liren won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in thefinal rapid clash, following a 7-7 tie after 14 thrilling classical games
Grandmaster Ding Liren of China is the new world champion after beating Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi in the final rapid tiebreak game of FIDE World Championship 2023.
