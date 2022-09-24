Disney+ Hotstar to stream mixed martial arts competition Matrix Fight Night.

Since its inception in 2019, it has held nine shows across India and the UAE. The shows have garnered much attention among MMA fans in India, with fighters like Jojo Rajkumari from Manipur and Shyamanand from Bihar becoming overnight viral sensations
NEW DELHI: Sports league Matrix Fight Night which televises mixed martial arts (MMA) has signed up with Disney+ Hotstar to stream its 10th edition set to take place later this year. It will also stream the previous editions of the MMA event starting from MFN 7, which was held in Hyderabad in December 2021 the eighth and ninth editions that took place in New Delhi this year.
Ayesha Shroff, founder of MFN, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with them and look forward to a great and mutually beneficial collaboration."
The event is also backed by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, according to a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.