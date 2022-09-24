Disney+ Hotstar to stream mixed martial arts competition Matrix Fight Night.

NEW DELHI: Sports league Matrix Fight Night which televises mixed martial arts (MMA) has signed up with Disney+ Hotstar to stream its 10th edition set to take place later this year. It will also stream the previous editions of the MMA event starting from MFN 7, which was held in Hyderabad in December 2021 the eighth and ninth editions that took place in New Delhi this year.

