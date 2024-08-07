Sports
Disney Star-backed Pro Kabaddi League makes ₹2 crore profit after a decade
SummaryDespite initial losses, viewership for the Pro Kabaddi League has grown, reaching 245 million in season 10. Disney Star's ownership has been crucial for the league's sustainability.
The Pro Kabaddi League, a tournament for the native contact sport backed by broadcaster Disney Star, has become profitable after 10 seasons, making it the largest outside of cricket’s Indian Premier League.
