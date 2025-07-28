Divya Deshmukh creates history, beats Koneru Humpy to win Women's World Cup 2025 crown

With this achievement, Divya has become the fourth Indian woman to earn the title of Grandmaster courtesy.

Updated28 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
India's 19-year-old chess player Divya Deshmukh on Monday won FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 in Georgia's Batumi as she defeated fellow Indian Koneru Humpy and becomes Grandmaster in process.

With this achievement, Divya has become the fourth Indian woman to earn the title of Grandmaster courtesy. She now follows Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli in taking the prestigious Grandmaster title.

More to follow…

